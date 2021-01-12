LUSAKA MOTHER WANTS MENTAL CHECKUP DONE ON HER 7-YEAR-OLD GRADE 3 WHO SOLVES GRADE 7 TASKS WITH EASE

Mrs Emah Simubali Himwiila, a widow of Lusaka’s Mandevu compound, needs help from the general public over the seemingly extraordinary intelligence of her 7-year-old girl. Mrs Himwiila is a widow with 9 children; 8 boys and a girl.

The girl Annie Mutinta Himwiila, the last born in her family. Her father died when she was 2 years old. According to Mrs Himwiila, Annie is making her worried because her intelligence is far beyond normal.

Both her teachers and elder brothers confirmed that Annie’s intelligence is a source of great worry in the family. They said since she started Grade one, she has never failed any question; any question she was marked wrongly was a mistake of teachers in marking and not hers. Her spoken English is exceedingly refined, better than most Grade 12s. Last week, some of her elder brothers and her teachers decided to give her all the past papers that the 2020 Grade 7s wrote and in 4 subjects (English, Maths, Special Paper 1 and 2), she got 100% (150 out of 150); while in the other 4 (CTS, Social Studies, Science and Chinyanja), she got between 95 to 99 percent (146 to 149 out of 150) and in best 6 subjects m, she had 874.

Her mother, teachers and brothers want her to be taken to Chainama Mental Hospital for medical check up as they believe she is not normal. She equally solves Grade 9 questions with less difficulties. In class, she even corrects teachers if they make a mistake. How can this girl be helped?