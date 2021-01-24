Lusaka PF Commends Government on the Release of K22, 000, 000 for the Reconstruction of City Market

LUSAKA, Saturday, January 23, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) in Lusaka has commended the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and its National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe for the K22, 000, 000 that has been released for the reconstruction of City Market.

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says marketeers are the true owners of the Patriotic Front and deserve a conducive and healthy environment for trading.

Speaking when he addressed Journalists at the PF Provincial Offices in Lusaka earlier today, Mr. Kamba thanked His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for directing DMMU to avail resources for the reconstruction of the part of City Market which was gutted on 4th July, 2017.

“As you are aware, Lusaka City Market was gutted on 4th July, 2017 and the traders have suffered immense pain over the loss of property and goods worth thousands of Kwacha,” said Mr. Kamba.

“We are aware of the tireless efforts that the National Coordinator for DMMU Mr. Chanda Kabwe has made together with his team and indeed, the guidance and directive of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu over City Market. We are grateful that the works will commence next Week.”

Mr. Kamba noted that marketeers are at the center of human integration development and as such, it is the desire of the ruling Patriotic Front to provide them with a good trading environment.

“We want our mothers, our fathers, brothers and sisters operating in City Market to have a good trading environment. This goes to show how much President Edgar Lungu cares for the majority Zambians who are working extra hard to fend for their families,” said Mr. Kamba.