The Patriotic Front leadership in Lusaka Province has presented a petition to the party Central Committee calling for the expulsion of former State House permanent secretary Emmanuel Chilubanama from the party.

Presenting the petition, PF Lusaka Province Chairman Paul Moonga said Mr. Chilubanama should NOT be allowed to continue to be a member of the rulling party for allegedly disrespecting President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. MOONGA said the disciplinary committee called Mr. Chilubanama to exculpate himself over his statement that was aired on a named private Television station but he decided not to be truthful to the committee.

He said the party will wait to hear from the Central committee but Mr. CHILUBANAMA remains suspended from the party in Lusaka Province.

Speaking when he received the letter, PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said he will ensure that the petition is tabled before the Central Committee as soon as possible.

Mr. Mwila said the party’s Central Committee will NOT allow such indiscipline among its members to prevail.

The PF Secretary General also urged those with Presidential ambitions to challenge the President with respect and not insults.