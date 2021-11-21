LUSAKA PHARMACIST SURVIVES POLICE SHOOTING IN A MISTAKEN IDENTITY CASE

A Couple of Lusaka is nursing gunshot wounds in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity by police officers who ambushed their vehicle in Lusaka’s Kamwala South area.

The victim, Peggy Chirwa, narrated that her husband Victor Chirwa picked her from work yesterday and they decided to drive through Chawama Compound before proceeding home in Chalala when they were stopped by police who shot at the couple on suspicious that they were criminals.

She explains her husband is currently admitted at the University Teaching

Hospitals nursing a gunshot wound.

S24 has reached out to Zambia Police Service Spokesman, Rae Hamoonga but we have not received any response over the matter.

SpringTV