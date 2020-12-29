By Castrol Kafweta.

WHY SUSPEND LUSAKA POLICE COMMISSIONER NELSON PHIRI ALONE?

Fellow citizens! Information reaching me indicates that Nelson Phiri the Lusaka Police Commissioner has been suspended and not fired by President Edgar Lungu.

Yes! Nelson Phiri deserves to be fired and jailed but not alone. I feel that Nelson Phiri, Kakoma Kanganja, Esther Katongo, Bowman Lusambo, and Steven Kampyongo must not only be fired but also jailed for recklessly causing the death of Joseph Kaunda a UPND member and Nsama Nsama a state prosecutor with impunity.

It’s very unfortunate and unfair for president Edgar Chagwa Lungu to suspend (instead of firing) Nelson Phiri alone when at the time the crimes were being committed, this man was acting together with the Minister of Home Affairs, Police Inspector General, Police Spokesperson, Lusaka Province Minister and the EEP pathogen.

To sacrifice one criminal for 7 criminals is constitutionally unjust and morally objectionable because the unprofessional police officer in the name of Nelson Phiri was not acting alone at the time but was taking orders from higher offices.

So there’s no way president Edgar Lungu can suspend (instead of firing) Nelson Phiri leaving out the four offenders. This situation demands for equitable, just, patriotic and reasonable leadership on the part of the president. But so far the president has scored zero (0) out of ten (10).

However, as citizens of this country Zambia, we immediately demand that Kakoma Kanganja, Steven Kampyongo, Esther Katongo, Bowman Lusambo, Antonio Mwanza, Sunday Chanda and the pathogen be fired and charged for causing death to Mr. Joseph Kaunda and Mr. Nsama Nsama.

The president must also tell the nation why the report he demanded from Kanganja has taken so much time to be released. What has caused the delay?

Thank You .