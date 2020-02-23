BOWMAN IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE TO INSPECT DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS

By Rick Nchito

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo is in Southern Province to inspect developmental projects.

This has come as a shock to many people who still fail to understand in what capacity he is in Southern Province to inspect developmental projects.

I am here to check and inspect some developmental projects which the government under the able leadership of His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has brought to Southern Province,” said Lusambo who was received by Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale.

His misguided tour of the province hasnt been well received by the opposition who feel he is in the area to mock and intimidate people of Southern Province.

“We are concerned at the level of misguided behaviour by Lusaka Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo. He is in Southern Province claiming he is touring and appreciating development under the leadership of Mr Edgar which is a cosmetic development,” said Neto Halwabala who is UPND deputy spokesperson in Southern Province.

“When did Bowman Lusambo become Southern Province Minister?

The nation knows that he is a Member of Parliament for Kabushi Constituency on the Copperbelt and also Lusaka Provincial Minister. So under what capacity is he inspecting projects when Southern Province Minister is here?”

Halwabala further said if Lusambo is in the province to bring confusion, they deal with him accordingly.

“We urge Mr Lusambo to behave well in the province since he holds a political doctorate in thuggery and confusion if he has to be here for sometime,” he said.

“And if he is in Southern Province to coordinate unconstitutional programmes which may cause anarchy in our peaceful province,we shall not tolerate. Let him prove to us that he is in Southern Province to appreciate our peaceful environment. We shall continue to live as one people here regardless of differences in tribe and race. But Mr Lusambo should not abuse our wonderful reception we give to our visitors in the province.” -Koswe