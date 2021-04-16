LUSAKA PROVINCE PF DISOWN KAKULA, CLAIM HE HAS NEVER BEEN A MEMBER OF THE PARTY

PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba has disowned the political cadres who humiliated a civil servant in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Mr. Kamba who instead blamed the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) for the incident claimed that the PF was aware that the UPND is making cheap political gimmicks and maneuvers by using civil servants to try and create an impression that the PF is failing to manage its cadres.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this afternoon, Mr. Kamba charged that these maneuvers are highly provocative and will not help the UPND gain popularity because the truth will always come out.

And Mr. Kamba has reiterated that the three young men seen in a footage harassing a female civil servant at the Ministry of Works and Supply are not members of the PF in Lusaka adding that their criminal activities have nothing to do with the party.

He disclosed that the lead culprit has been identified as Charles Kakula (seen in the photo below), a medical clerk officer from Kabwe.

Mr. Kamba said the party is baffled that Kakula traveled to Lusaka and staged the harassment of an innocent fellow civil servant claiming that he is a PF cadre in Lusaka and had the audacity to drag the woman to the office of the Permanent Secretary, and further issued inflammatory statements before cameras.

“These are desperate attempts by a frustrated political party as it is headed for another electoral defeat come August this year,” he said.

Mr. Kamba has since thanked the police for arresting Kakula and his friends for such criminal activities under the pretext that he was a PF cadre.

“No person, PF cadre or not can go scot free after committing such a crime.” Mr. Kamba stated.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of Kakula in a posting on his Facebook page from 18th February this year is doing the rounds.

Kakula in that posting claimed that he would stop eating Red meat and walk naked from intercity bus station to State House in Lusaka if UPND President Hakainde Hichilema won the forthcoming general elections.