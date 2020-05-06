A Lusaka resident Lawrence Makumbi has donated his personal vehicle and other materials towrds the fight against Covid-19 to government.

Mr. Makumbi says his vehicle should be used in the fight against COVID-19 to easy logistical challenges.

He has told Millennium radio in Lusaka that the fight against covid 19 is serious issue where all stakeholders should take part.

Mr. Makumbi fears that should the situation deteriorate and the country placed on lockdown, it will be difficult for the poor to survive.

He explains that he felt obliged to contribute the little he has towards the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile Mr Makumbi has offered his services as a driver, or any other work that would be required from him for the next 30 days, ranging from being a cleaner, driver among others for the same period to help fight Covid-19.