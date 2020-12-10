Lusaka resident offers to pay for minister, ex-minister

A Lusaka resident has offered to pay over K50,000 which former minister of Health Joseph Kasonde drew as salaries and a

llowances when he remained in office after Parliament dissolved in 2016.

Mr Kakana said that Dr Kasonde served the country well and needs to be respected even in his death.

“I was touched when I saw the name of Dr Kasonde among those

who needed to pay and I thought I should offer