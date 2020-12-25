Lusaka resident to pay back salaries and allowances for Given Lubinda and others
A LUSAKA resident, Mr George Mwambakakana, who recently paid back salaries and allowances for former Health Minister, late Joseph Kasonde and Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Nkandu Luo, has pledged to pay for Justice Minister, Given Lubinda and two others.
He is set to pay for two former ministers, Mr Greyford Monde and Mr Yamfwa Mukanga.
Mr Mwambakakana said he would soon pay in full for three more people other than Prof Luo and Dr Kasonde.
Earlier, Mr Mwambakakana said after the Constitutional Court directed all former ministers to pay back, he felt duty bound to liquidate the bills for the two. -Daily Nation
This simply a gimmick to portray that the fellow looters of PF former ministers are sympathetic with this troop of PF thieves. Let them pay for them but should be able to continue paying for legal fees after these Mwankoles are kicked out power next year as they will continue appearing in court. The majority if not all of PF hooligans will go to jail for looting public resources. Hospitals have no medicines because these thieves have stolen huge sums of money.
Corruption at its highest order.this man wants contracts from government or he has made his money thru government. He is just appreciating for making money through government
Iyo Mu Zambia mwaliba imbwa ishapala abantu bane!!