Lusaka resident to pay back salaries and allowances for Given Lubinda and others

A LUSAKA resident, Mr George Mwambakakana, who recently paid back salaries and allowances for former Health Minister, late Joseph Kasonde and Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Nkandu Luo, has pledged to pay for Justice Minister, Given Lubinda and two others.

He is set to pay for two former ministers, Mr Greyford Monde and Mr Yamfwa Mukanga.

Mr Mwambakakana said he would soon pay in full for three more people other than Prof Luo and Dr Kasonde.

Earlier, Mr Mwambakakana said after the Constitutional Court directed all former ministers to pay back, he felt duty bound to liquidate the bills for the two. -Daily Nation