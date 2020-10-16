Residents of Lusaka’s Ng’ombe compound took to the streets in protest yesterday over the government’s failure to issue National Registration Cards (NRCs) as promised.

Irate citizens threw stones and partially damaged the Ng’ombe primary school after officers issuing the NRCs moved on to another location, leaving many residents without voter IDs.

The issuance of NRCs has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks after the government confirmed it would likely not be extending phase two of the process, despite time being lost to technical difficulties.

Opposition leaders, including UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, have accused the PF government of trying to deliberately disenfranchise voters in opposition strongholds, in order to tip the balance in their favour for next year’s elections.

Speaking on yesterday’s unrest, Lusaka District Commissioner David Silubanje condemned rioters for attacking property.

“I want to sternly warn these violent residents of Ng’ombe compound that the long arm of the law will surely catch up with them,’’ he warned.

The commissioner reporter that nine classrooms in the Ng’ombe primary school had bene partially damaged as a result of the unrest.