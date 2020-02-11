Residents of Lusaka Middle West area in the early hours of this morning descended on innocent people suspected to be behind the alleged gassing and burning their vehicle.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo however says the driver of the Toyota Corolla of unknown registration number escaped unhurt.

She says another Toyota Corolla which was booked from Matero and driven by Raymond Nkhoma aged 25 of Matero had its front and rear windscreens damaged by a mob.

Mrs. Katongo adds that the incidents which happened between 01:30hours and 02:30hrs today, also saw 34 year old Wilson Shiyachele of Mumbwa being beaten by a mob on similar suspicions leaving him with deep cuts in the head and a swollen face.

She says Wilson was only rescued by a joint patrol team of police officers and neighborhood watch members who rushed him to the hospital.

The Police Spokesperson has since warned the public against taking the law in their hands and advising them to surrender suspects to Police who should be allowed to investigate

She has also dismissed information circulating on social media that nine people have died in Lusaka as a result of gassing.

Mrs. Katongo has however noted that police are still investigating gassing reports in Lusaka and have deployed more officers to areas were incidences are alleged to have occurred as part of preventive measures.