So Touching and Inspiring!

LUSAKA WOMAN RECOUNTS HOW SHE BRAVELY SAVED HER HUSBAND FROM ROBBERS

Charity K Moono Writes…

Testimony!!

In 2017 April, armed robbers in Salama Park ambushed us, we heard them entering our gate; so my husband, his brother and our other young relatives rushed out to face them, not realising they had dangerous iron bars, they overpowered my relatives forcing them to run into the house and locked the doors. My husband remained outside, he was struck and robbers were attacking him hard wanting to kill him. Meanwhile, while everyone in the house was trying to keep the door shut in fear, I ran to the kitchen, grabbed a pot and opened the door.

One of robbers ran away to the gate, I guess he was thinking I had a gun for the courage I had put up of opening the door, and the other one was busy hitting my husband. He faced the other way and didn’t hear or notice me so I struck him on the head with a pot, he fell down, and relatives in the house finally had the courage to come out and surrounded them all. They were arrested and jailed.

Looking back on that day, I thank God for my husband’s life. He was injured but God saved his life🙏🙌. He is very much live and fit.

Psalm 91:7 “A thousand may fall at your side,

And ten thousand at your right hand;

But it shall not come near you.

Only with your eyes shall you look,

And see the reward of the wicked.” #WeCanDoAllThingsThroughChrist￼

To God Be The Glory!

