So Touching and Inspiring!
LUSAKA WOMAN RECOUNTS HOW SHE BRAVELY SAVED HER HUSBAND FROM ROBBERS
Charity K Moono Writes…
Testimony!!
In 2017 April, armed robbers in Salama Park ambushed us, we heard them entering our gate; so my husband, his brother and our other young relatives rushed out to face them, not realising they had dangerous iron bars, they overpowered my relatives forcing them to run into the house and locked the doors. My husband remained outside, he was struck and robbers were attacking him hard wanting to kill him. Meanwhile, while everyone in the house was trying to keep the door shut in fear, I ran to the kitchen, grabbed a pot and opened the door.

One of robbers ran away to the gate, I guess he was thinking I had a gun for the courage I had put up of opening the door, and the other one was busy hitting my husband. He faced the other way and didn’t hear or notice me so I struck him on the head with a pot, he fell down, and relatives in the house finally had the courage to come out and surrounded them all. They were arrested and jailed.

Looking back on that day, I thank God for my husband’s life. He was injured but God saved his life🙏🙌. He is very much live and fit.
Psalm 91:7 “A thousand may fall at your side,
And ten thousand at your right hand;
But it shall not come near you.

Only with your eyes shall you look,
And see the reward of the wicked.” #WeCanDoAllThingsThroughChrist￼
To God Be The Glory!
Charity K Moono

169961925_1214632528969716_1789290253367759833_n

 

 

170065591_1214632882303014_391041778903510697_n

 

 

170122138_1214632958969673_1582335168878308525_n

 

170171311_1214632468969722_2168622625296278604_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here