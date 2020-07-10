

A LUSAKA-based youth has written to police notifying them of an intended protest against what he sees as selective issuance of National Registration cards (NRC).



In an interview, after delivering his letter at Lusaka Central Police, Chungu Kachenga who is also Matero Constituency aspiring candidate for member of parliarment said the alleged issuance of the NRCs had potential to divide the country has Zambia prepares for 2021 elections.

Kachenga accused the national registration office of issuing NRCs to people below 16 years in the PF strongholds in Luapula, Muchinga and Northern provinces.



He said the registration exercise should be allowed in all the ten provinces of Zambia.

‘’An NRC is a constitutional right, PF is abusing state institutions that are supposed to be carrying out their mandate in a more professional manner,’’ Kachenga said.



And in the notification letter addressed to the Lusaka Province police commissioner, Kachenga said he was ready to petition the nation registration office.



“Ref: Notification of a peaceful protest. Dear sir/madam, We write to your good Office to notify you of our intention to hold a peaceful protest that will be characterized by presenting a petition at National Registration office at Kabendekela house in Kamwala on the 16th of July 2020 due to the selective issuance of NRC’s,” Kachenga’s letter reads in parts.



He said due to the COVID-19 health guidelines, he was in a team of 10 youths that would present their displeasure to the NRC’s office.

“We have maintained a number of 10 youths that will mask up, sanitize and. Observe social distancing as we carry out this activity, kindly also note that we are Lusaka residents. The proposed march will take take 45 minutes from Levy Mall being good citizens of this country is what prompted us to you Also being aware of Public Order Act(POA),” stated Kachenga.