By Prudence Siabana

Governance activist McDonald Chipenzi has condemned Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for alleged harassment of innocent citizens who were buying mealie which is one of their basic human right.

Mr Lusambo was yesterday captured in a video directing police to arrest some people that were found buying mealie meal in Shoprite following the shortage of the commodity which has hit some parts of the city.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Chipenzi says the action by the provincial minster is an abuse of authority and state power and deserved to be condemned.

He wonders why the provincial minister directed the police to effect arrests on citizens instead of allowing them to carry out their own investigations.

Mr Lusambo was not available for a comment by broadcast time.

PHOENIX FM NEWS

