By CIC Investigations. CB Unity.

LUSAMBO ADVISES THE POLICE TO ARREST UPND COPPERBELT CHAIRPERSON MR ELISHA MATAMBO AS POLICE REFUSES.

Lusaka province minister Hon Bowman Lusambo has been told to stop embarrassing the police in petty issues. This fellows his directive to the PF in Kabushi Constituency where he said that they must report the Copperbelt provincial UPND chairperson Mr Elisha Matambo conduct likely to cause breach of Peace. Mr Matambo according to Hon Lusambo is alleged to have issued a media statement that a PF woman of Kabushi has been arrested with over 87 voters cards she was buying from the people at K1,500.

CIC ran a story of the Ndola woman who is under custody in Ndola at Masala main police cells under Kabushi Constituency for being in possession of over 87 voters cards and NRCs.

Police on the Copperbelt confirmed to the media that 4 Ndola women and one on the run are in custody after being found in possession of Voters cards and NRCs and will appear in court soon.

But the Kabushi Constituency PF lawmaker wants the police to arrest Mr Elisha Matambo because he thinks Mr Matambo is accusing him of sponsoring the woman under custody and her 3 others.

Copperbelt UPND youths in Kitwe have warned of political tsunami on the Copperbelt and told Hon Lusambo to maintain his lane if he doesn’t want trouble with them or face them should their provincial chairperson be subjected to any disturbance.

CIC PRESS TEAM