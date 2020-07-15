LUSAMBO AND CHANDA BEHIND MAFKEN RADIO ATTACKS

National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has accused Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and PF Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda of being responsible for the recent attacks on Mafken Radio in Mufulira.

The attacks, which took place on Saturday, saw several PF cadres storm and threaten to burn down the local radio station for hosting UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. The attack was reminiscent of similar incidents in Muchinga Province in May.

Mr Kambwili says it was a shame that – despite being aware of the incident – Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has done nothing to bring the perpetrators of Saturday’s attack to justice.

He also criticised the silence of the international community on the attacks, saying that Zambia was being allowed to devolve into a banana republic under President Edgar Lungu.

The NDC leader then turned on the president himself for allowing Lusambo and Chanda to ferry PF cadres, many of whom were openly carrying pangas, to threaten innocent civilians.

Mr Kambwili has urged President Lungu to use his powers to bring and end to the violence and encourages all Zambians to vote the president out of office next year.