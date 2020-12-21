By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt~ Kalulushi

LUSAMBO AND ESTHER KATONGO’S WARNINGS ARE NONSENSICAL ~ Banda Sakanya.

LUSAMBO and Easter Katongo should not dare UPND and provoke it to unjustifiable anger that will lead to chaos in the country.

We wish to reaffirm that what the son of the copperbelt UPND Provincial Chairman Elisha Matambo said stands the same that all the ten Provinces will be in Lusaka to defend and protect HH, and people are prepared to be brutalized and killed by PF regime.

There is no amount of intimidation by PF inclined police that would stop UPND from escorting HH to police.

In peace UPND will come, and in peace UPND will endeavour to get back with HH.

LUSAMBO and ESTER Katongo’s warnings are nonsensical because UPND will not go to cause havoc but in peace.

We know that every action has a reaction, should PF go ahead with its evil cooked up scheme to arrest HH, then forget about getting back in peace.

This country is not for criminals hijacking governance.

There is no law that restricts the number of people escorting someone to police station and therefore Ester Katongo should sober up because this is not her grand mother’s maize field.

LUSAMBO’s warnings are nonsensical because Lusaka is not his father’s house.

PF shouldn’t make HH their agenda all the times such that they have even abandoned direction with regards to governance.

#Leave #HH #Alone