[By Bright Tembo]

LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo has charged that the floods that have hit most parts of Lusaka are self-induced.

According to his Facebook page, Lusambo has concluded that most of the floods are caused by the owners of the houses.

“I have just been out this evening inspecting the flooded areas of Lusaka following the heavy rains experienced in the late afternoons. I visited Salama Park and selected areas around Avondale to appreciate the extent of the crisis. It is unfortunate that some families will spend their nights in flooded homes,” Lusambo stated.

“After a careful assessment with my team led by provincial deputy permanent secretary Frazier Musonda, we have concluded that the majority of these flood cases are induced by pure carelessness on our part as residents.”

He stated that most illegal structures have blocked the drainage systems causing problems to the residents.

“The indiscriminate construction of illegal structures on drainages and road reserves including blocking of drainage lines is causing the catastrophe we are seeing today. Until we change our mindset as residents, we will continue to experience such calamities. When we embark on demolition exercises, we are called names but our mission remains to restore sanity to our city,” Stated Lusambo. “Tomorrow (yesterday) morning, officers from the Council’s City Planning Department will move in and demolish structures built on top of the drainage system near Tina Trust School in Salama Park area.”