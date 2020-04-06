6 April 2020
*LUSAMBO CIKOPO SANA FOR A MINISTER BY ANY STANDARD*
WHENEVER some people say that Edgar Lungu is a failed project, others think it’s done out of malice. But after watching Lusaka Minister, Bowman Lusambo on Diamond TV with Consta Mwansa last night, we understand why some say Lungu is a failed leader.
Lusambo, *cikopo sana* (he is an empty tin). It’s not a surprise that he does not understand his portfolio and job description as provincial minister. He is so boastful with the *’I am the boss attitude’* towards those who are in fact his MASTERS; the VOTERS.
Lusambo should know that, if the big salary and ministerial allowances are making him boastful, that comes from us, the TAX PAYERS. But he wants the voters to idolize him as ba Honorable Minister.
The man is totally lost in the fool’s paradise. He demands to be called honourable when he lacks integrity and political decency befitting one presiding over a province as a civilized leader.
And in response to Costa’s question regarding a donations by the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema towards the fight against COVID -19; Lusambo said,
“First and foremost, if he wants to donate, let him respect the authority. Am the authority in the province. You pick a phone, call me; minister, my minister – honourable Lusambo. I will be coming to donate towards COVID -19. And I will receive him as my elder brother, a citizen of this country.
For me, I will encourage him; let him remove the jacket of politics because there is no one doing politics here. This COVID -19 is nonpolitical, let him just come to see his minister, minister of Lusaka province, Honourable Lusanbo so that we chat as citizens and residents of Lusaka province,” bragged Lusambo
One can clearly see a man who is so full of himself and yet Lusambo does not even understand his portfolio and job description as provincial minster. But how does this relate to Lungu’s failure as a leader?
It’s said, *“an apple does not fall far from a tree,”* and this is true about Lungu’s appointment of Lusambo as minister which relates to another adage, *“show me your friends and I will tell your character.”*
_*Wabula icikopo ati minister, nishi naiwe uli cikopo*_ (it takes an empty tin to pick another empty tin for a minster) simple as that! Running the affairs of a country is serious business and not a game of chance.
According to the PF constitution, the party Secretary General is THRID to a sitting President. In this regard, Davis Mwila is number three to Lungu in Zambia’s governance system. And you expect this country to tick?
Imagine, Lusambo saying something in Lungu’s left ear, and Mwila is saying something to the same Lungu in his right ear; what logical things can one expect the Head of state to say to the people of Zambia?
And imagine what a disaster it would be if, Lusambo *‘being the authority’ in Lusaka province* was to host all the Excellencies, High Commissioners and Ambassadors to Zambia. Can you imagine what a mess that would be?
_*Nafwa, umutwe wakalipa*_ (dear me, I have a pounding head!) One needs strong pain killers to deal with Lusambo’s empty head every day. We feel sorry for that poor wife of his!
*Mwango*
06/04/2020
_*Checkmate*_
I have said ito before and someone clever is saying ito now! Chineke, abominationo, make I geto grade six drop out no make ministo?
A government of empty tins by empty tins! The problem is how to change this situation once we got in it. It’s like alone in a forest, you fall in a deep well…, to come out of it alive is hell. When empty tins hold the instruments of power, the general citizenry is in trouble. We can only hope that one day we will be free of these scoundrels masquerading as leaders. Once that happens, we should work never again to have empty tins in government. Lusambo of all people, a murder suspect, but Minister! Mwila Davis, what school grade is he, Masters? Bachelor’s? But he runs our defense! Try think in terms of a Megafactory producing motor cars, or Airbus planes and instead of a qualified technocrat managing the factory you put an empty tin like Lusambo. But isn’t Lusaka bigger than any Megafactory you can think of and we have Lusambo as the provincial minister! Are we serious? Well, it’s a fellow empty tin that put him.
If I cud go into hibernation until this phase of statecraft by empty tins in Zambia I cud do it, but then I realize again that our situation is survival of the fittest. While the empty tins come fit by pangas, MATCHETES and guns, we the citizens come fit by numbers, and I should be around to add 1 to the rest. The bigger number we are, the fitter we become and our chances against the empty tins get wider. Come 2021, Lusambo and his fellow empty tins must be history on the Zambian leadership arena.