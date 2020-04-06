6 April 2020

*LUSAMBO CIKOPO SANA FOR A MINISTER BY ANY STANDARD*

WHENEVER some people say that Edgar Lungu is a failed project, others think it’s done out of malice. But after watching Lusaka Minister, Bowman Lusambo on Diamond TV with Consta Mwansa last night, we understand why some say Lungu is a failed leader.

Lusambo, *cikopo sana* (he is an empty tin). It’s not a surprise that he does not understand his portfolio and job description as provincial minister. He is so boastful with the *’I am the boss attitude’* towards those who are in fact his MASTERS; the VOTERS.

Lusambo should know that, if the big salary and ministerial allowances are making him boastful, that comes from us, the TAX PAYERS. But he wants the voters to idolize him as ba Honorable Minister.

The man is totally lost in the fool’s paradise. He demands to be called honourable when he lacks integrity and political decency befitting one presiding over a province as a civilized leader.

And in response to Costa’s question regarding a donations by the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema towards the fight against COVID -19; Lusambo said,

“First and foremost, if he wants to donate, let him respect the authority. Am the authority in the province. You pick a phone, call me; minister, my minister – honourable Lusambo. I will be coming to donate towards COVID -19. And I will receive him as my elder brother, a citizen of this country.

For me, I will encourage him; let him remove the jacket of politics because there is no one doing politics here. This COVID -19 is nonpolitical, let him just come to see his minister, minister of Lusaka province, Honourable Lusanbo so that we chat as citizens and residents of Lusaka province,” bragged Lusambo

One can clearly see a man who is so full of himself and yet Lusambo does not even understand his portfolio and job description as provincial minster. But how does this relate to Lungu’s failure as a leader?

It’s said, *“an apple does not fall far from a tree,”* and this is true about Lungu’s appointment of Lusambo as minister which relates to another adage, *“show me your friends and I will tell your character.”*

_*Wabula icikopo ati minister, nishi naiwe uli cikopo*_ (it takes an empty tin to pick another empty tin for a minster) simple as that! Running the affairs of a country is serious business and not a game of chance.

According to the PF constitution, the party Secretary General is THRID to a sitting President. In this regard, Davis Mwila is number three to Lungu in Zambia’s governance system. And you expect this country to tick?

Imagine, Lusambo saying something in Lungu’s left ear, and Mwila is saying something to the same Lungu in his right ear; what logical things can one expect the Head of state to say to the people of Zambia?

And imagine what a disaster it would be if, Lusambo *‘being the authority’ in Lusaka province* was to host all the Excellencies, High Commissioners and Ambassadors to Zambia. Can you imagine what a mess that would be?

_*Nafwa, umutwe wakalipa*_ (dear me, I have a pounding head!) One needs strong pain killers to deal with Lusambo’s empty head every day. We feel sorry for that poor wife of his!

*Mwango*

_*Checkmate*_