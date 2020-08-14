LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER BOWMAN LUSAMBO CLEARS MISUNDERSTANDING WITH KK FAMILY

Just held a very successful meeting with Comrade Kaweche Kaunda representing the family of His Excellency President Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

The meeting was held to iron out issues that have arisen following my comments targeted at a specific member of the Kaunda family.

We have both agreed that the misunderstandings arose from the desperate efforts by some individuals to twist and manipulate the true spirit in which I issued the comments.

It is gratifying that with today’s meeting, the long held family ties between the Kaundas and the Lusambos will continue to flourish.

To the purveyors of fake news and propaganda, I wish to inform you that your efforts to drive a wedge between the two families have been futile and that I also wish to state that I will forever continue to hold the First Family in high regard.