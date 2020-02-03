By Chileshe Mwango

A Civil Society Organisation, Zithukule Consortium has challenged Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to tell the nation if the ban on holding political party activities on the copperbelt has been lifted.

Organisation Executive Director Nicholas Phiri has noted with concern that barely a week after the Home Affairs Minister instituted the ban, Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has been seen defying the directive by holding meetings with pf officials in his constituency.

Mr. Phiri tells Phoenix News in an interview that Mr. Lusambo’s actions sends a wrong notion to the general public and the opposition as it looks as if the ruling party is immune to such directives.

Recently Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo announced an indefinite ban on political gatherings on the copperbelt province until the prevailing security concerns are addressed.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Lusambo failed by broadcast time as his phone was switched off.

PHOENIX FM NEWS