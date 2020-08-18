By Patson Chilemba

Bowman Lusambo is rubbing more salt into his insults against us, First Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s son, Kaweche has said.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kaweche said he, and his siblings were disappointed that Lusambo failed to apologise over his remarks that they were idiots for failing to put their lives in order during the 27-years their father was in power, and should therefore not feel jealousy of Tasila. He said the Kaundas were still demanding an apology from Lusambo as the statement he posted on his Facebook page was not what had been agreed to.

Kaweche narrated that he received a phone call from Lusambo last week, where the Lusaka Province minister requested that they meet so that he could apologise. Kaweche said he agreed to Lusambo’s request, leading to their formal meeting. He said Lusambo went with a lady to the meting, while Kaweche also invited an official from Dr Kaunda’s office.

“He said I am very sorry if I said something that sounded like I insulted you. I said if you are genuine then I am happy.’” Kaweche said, saying he then asked Lusambo to draft a statement and send it to him for onward transmission to his siblings, and if they approved, the statement was going to be sent back to Lusambo for publication.

He said both parties agreed to do that, with Lusambo requesting for a photo opportunity so that he could show that the meeting did indeed take place.

Kaweche on that very day, he was due to appear for an interview with Frank Mutubila, but he put the engagement on hold because of the new developments with Lusambo. He said instead of him appearing, he asked Lusambo to call Mutubila so that he could appear for that interview instead and use the platform to apologise, something Lusambo agreed to.

He said he also called his brothers and sister to tell them that he had met with Lusambo who had apologised and was going to issue a statement concretising that apology. Kaweche, said he however, received a phone call later in the day from Col Panji, who sounded upset over the statement he had read on Lusambo’s page, over the purported apology.

He said he was also upset when he read the same message, and immediately tried to reach out to Lusambo, who was however unreachable.

“Then I called the lady he came with. I said what is this you have out on social media…he has put things which we did not agree with. I said this is not right,” Kaweche said, adding that the Lusaka Province minister acted deceitfully.

Kaweche said since Lusambo could not do as agreed, he was advised by his siblings to feature on today’s interview with Mutubila so that he could clear the air over the matter.

“Because this is rubbing salt in the wound, because he did not do one thing we agreed…he made fools of us,” he said. -Daily Revelation