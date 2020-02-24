Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has reiterated that the gassing incidents currently happening in Zambia are politically motivated meant to dent the image of the PF government.
Mr Lusambo says the gassing is a scheme that started with the burning of markets and sabotaging of Zesco infrastructure to push for change of government.
He however said that Lusaka is not under threat as enough security personnel has been deployed to ensure the safety of residents.
Speaking at the PF Media Interactive Forum in Lusaka today, Mr Lusambo alleged that the lawlessness happening is being motivated by the UPND who are pushing for regime change in Zambia.
Mr Lusambo assured the Lusaka residents that government is on top of things and managing the affairs of the nation.
Meanwhile Mr Lusanbo said in the quest to bring culprits to book, the Police will arrest even media houses that are helping enemies of the state to carry out their criminal acts.
He said no one will be spared and government will ensure that such media houses are meant to account for their acts.
And Mr Lusambo has accused the UPND Members of Parliament of deliberately refusing to acknowledge the development currently taking place in Southern Province.
He cited the construction of a New bus terminus and Market in Livingstone as some of the Development projects which the UPND MPs have refused to acknowledge.
Mr Lusambo said President Edgar Lungu deserve compensation for ensuring that Southern Province equally benefit from the various developments happening in the nation.
Bowman, the problem with is that you never stay in your lane. Your random utterances will continue making you sound like the biggest idiot in our political system. For your information, the Pf government with its questionable mandate is there to serve all corners of Zambia including southern province. It is not Pf money that the government of Zambia is using for the development you continue barking about. People from Southern province pay taxes too and are entitled to share the country’s cake. Maybe you are just too stupid and naive to assume that akasaka ka ndalama belongs to the humble leader. Secondly, you are also forgetting the fact that no one has yet been arrested for the scandal involving the markets. You are here saying it is politically engineered. Yes and the majority agree with you because the connection of markets to the current issue is valid and the culprits are the same. We all know that the opposition had no hand in the markets and neither do they have a hand in the matter of gassing or the stupid idea of collecting blood and paying for it. What planet are you on? You are indirectly implicating yourselves or rather confirming that you are directly linked to this chaos as a Party in government. All eyes are on you!!