Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has reiterated that the gassing incidents currently happening in Zambia are politically motivated meant to dent the image of the PF government.

Mr Lusambo says the gassing is a scheme that started with the burning of markets and sabotaging of Zesco infrastructure to push for change of government.

He however said that Lusaka is not under threat as enough security personnel has been deployed to ensure the safety of residents.

Speaking at the PF Media Interactive Forum in Lusaka today, Mr Lusambo alleged that the lawlessness happening is being motivated by the UPND who are pushing for regime change in Zambia.

Mr Lusambo assured the Lusaka residents that government is on top of things and managing the affairs of the nation.

Meanwhile Mr Lusanbo said in the quest to bring culprits to book, the Police will arrest even media houses that are helping enemies of the state to carry out their criminal acts.

He said no one will be spared and government will ensure that such media houses are meant to account for their acts.

And Mr Lusambo has accused the UPND Members of Parliament of deliberately refusing to acknowledge the development currently taking place in Southern Province.

He cited the construction of a New bus terminus and Market in Livingstone as some of the Development projects which the UPND MPs have refused to acknowledge.

Mr Lusambo said President Edgar Lungu deserve compensation for ensuring that Southern Province equally benefit from the various developments happening in the nation.