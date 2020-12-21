LUSAMBO IS A BEST CAMPAIGN MANAGER FOR HH-MWANZA

…UPND LUSAKA DISTRICT DEPUTY YOUTH SPOKESPERSON Mr Steven M Mwanza has reacted on the Lusaka Province Minister Hon.Bowman Lusambo for trying to interfere on UPND affairs.

Mr Mwanza said Lusambo is now going beyond his limits and he can now vomits whatsoever he feels like,just because he is the provincial Minister and attention seeker.

Speaking this after following Lusambo’s comment against President Hakainde Hichilema were he described HH as a “stinking corrupt leader”.

Lusambo is seeking attention so that president Hakainde Hichilema can respond to him.but the truth is that Lusambo is too small and we as UPND youths only,we have all it takes to address him convincingly however this is the best time to keep his lane or else he will regret. Said Mr Mwanza.

He further mentioned that very soon we shall award Lusambo as the best campaign manager for HH since he loves preaching his name wherever he is.

UPND MEDIA TEAM