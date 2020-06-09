By Patson Chilemba

Bowman Lusambo needs to tame his tongue and gain some political maturity as a minister, says ruling PF central committee member Emmanuel Mpankata.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mpankata, who is the ruling party’s first ever member of parliament elected in 2001 in Lupososhi, said Lusaka Province minister Lusambo has no right to threaten people for expressing their views. He said people were free to express their views in whatever media, as long as they were not insulting the Head of State, saying the Republican Constitution allowed them to do so.

Mpankata said it was wrong for Lusambo to have taken matters into his own hands.

“No Lusambo was ultravious, he was offline. He should tame his tongue. As a minister he should have just called those boys that’s why the President appointed him and gave him that office,” Mpankata said. “He should have just invited them to the office and discuss, guys what’s the problem? What is it that you want heard? What is it that you want to put across to government? That’s how you handle such matters as a leader, as a mature leader.”

Mpankata said Lusambo needed to mature as a leader.

“I think he needs some political maturity to handle things as Lusaka Province minister. I would handle it very differently for the best interest of the party and the government and the general citizenry,” he said.

Mpankata said although said the felt the youths should have considered raising their issues with the minister in charge of Mines, as that was why he was there, nevertheless, he felt Lusambo should not have handled matters in the manner he handled them.

“Bowman has no right to threaten people for them to express their views. People are free to express their views in whatever media as long as they are not insulting or offending the party or the head of state,” said Mpankata. “But if the youths feel they can express to the Head of State through the social media they are free, they are citizens of Zambia the constitution allows them to do so, as long as they are not showing disrespect to the President.”