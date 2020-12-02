Lusambo says disappointed with Miles Sampa

LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusmbo has castigated Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa for not attending the commemorations of the Worlds Aids Day at Lusaka’s Kalingalinga ground.

Lusambo says he is disappointed with the conduct of the mayor wondering how he will be sensitizing members of the community on HIV if he stays away from such events.

But in an interview with Diamond News, Sampa however says he had already arranged to meet some HIV activists who were walking from Kabwe to Lusaka.

Diamond TV