BOWMAN LUSAMBO SENDS PF THUGS WITH GUNS AND TEARGAS FROM INTERCITY AND COPPERBELT TO TERRORIZE UPND MEMBERS IN NORTHERN PROVINCE as they have been denied police protection.

By Eukeria M’banga

PF Kabushi member of parliament organized thugs of guns and teargas from Lusaka intercity and copperbelt to terrorize neither kill UPND members in Northern province Lukasha constituency were there’s is by-election campaign going on currently.

The same organized thugs who arrived in Kasama around 04:40 to 05:00hrs this afternoon attacked UPND supporters at the meeting teargas them and firing guns everywhere luck enough no one was killed.

PF campaign manager Mr Brian Mundubile has confirmed to Newspoint Tv that Bowman Lusambo sent the cadres, in the same conversation with Newspoint Tv, Mundubile testified that Bowman Lusambo blasted him last night on the phone saying why did they allowed UPND to be going around campaigning freely without anyone to disturb them.

Bowman Lusambo who’s also PF minister of Lusaka province has since vows not to let UPND free in Lukashya constituency and anywhere were there’s by-elections maintains that UPND is embarrassing Edgar Lungu through their successful campaign meetings as the people seems to be promising the UPND.

Newspoint Tv