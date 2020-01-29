LUSAMBO, SIKAZWE WANTS SEER1 DEPORTED FROM SA, MALEMBE DRIVING HIS RANGE ROVER

Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo and state house minister Freedom Sikazwe are currently making desperate and frantic efforts to have Seer1 deported from South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Watchdog has established that the Range Rover which Seer1 was driving before being deported from Zambia is now with Kings Malembe Malembe, the PF choir master.

‘How did he acquire the car from a deported person. Could it be that See1 left some his properties including spiritual properties with Kings? One person wondered.

According to sources close the case, Lusambo and Sikazwe are panicking to an extent that they want President Lungu to have Seer1 deported from South Africa to Nigeria.

‘Kings Malembe introduced Seer one to alot of state house staff and ministers like Freedom Silazwe , senior Private Secretary Daniel Siwo, Lusaka province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Home affairs Minister STEVEN KAMPYONGO. The Sunday deadline has really put state house officials in Panic mode,’ one person explained.

‘Kampyongo and Freedom are in touch with South African authorities to have him deported,’ the Watchdog has been informed. -ZWD