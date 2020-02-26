IT is a shame to have leaders who think that if they are living a luxurious life then everyone else is okay, says good governance activist Sikaile Sikaile.

He says Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo’s brain is too small for him to be a minister, saying “he could have done better as a thug at a bus station.”

Sikaile noted that in a video, Lusambo had warned that President Edgar Lungu will soon dissolve small political parties like the UPND being led by Hakainde Hichilema who he has accused of not meaning well for the nation.

“The first priority for every politician in Zambia should be about protecting the image of the country by speaking good about it. Lusambo should face reality. How does he dare Zambians to praise a thieving regime like PF when him doesn’t have respect for democracy by calling UPND, the largest opposition political party in the country, a ka small party that should be dissolved?” Sikaile asked.

He said Lusambo’s statement was tantamount to hate speech, corruption, political violence and dictatorship being unleashed on civilians and PF competitors.

Sikaile said Zambia was currently under a corrupt regime.

“Lusaka has so many challenges that voters expect the PF government to work on as soon as possible but Lusambo thinks Lusaka is HH and PF government critics. It is this type of primitive leadership style that will make Lungu regret having maintained such minions like Lusambo who do not know that even PF members are victims of the social challenges at hand,” he said.

Sikaile said people on the Copperbelt chased Lusambo because of his not being honest with things obtaining on the ground.

“And now he has started it in Lusaka and pushing his luck too far by talking about Southern Province,” he said.

“Please President Lungu, save citizens from this mediocrity and cage your boy Lusambo. President Lungu, the grave mistake he is making is to fight HH and other opposition leaders using little brains like Lusambo and Sunday Chanda who will never give him genuine advice…They simply tell you lies because that is what keeps them going to the toilet. Without feeding Lungu with lies, their chances of going to the toilet are quite slim. But for how long will you be surviving on lies, President Lungu? Where are they taking you?”

Sikaile advised the Head of State to consider the cries of the poor Zambians who are suffering in rural and urban areas.

“They have cried and no one was hearing their cries, said Sikaile. “My advice to Lusambo is that take several seats and eat silently, my brother. You are too far away from being a leader of substance and may God forgive you for slowly losing sanity. Fellow citizens, don’t take such people seriously. Remember this is the same person who recently insulted all Zambians in the diaspora saying that they just clean toilets. From that statement, there is nothing impossible that you cannot expect from Lusambo.”