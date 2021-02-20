LUSAMBO TO FINANCIALLY SPONSOR ALL CANDIDATES THAT WILL BE ADOPTED TO CONTEST AS COUNCILLORS ON PF TICKET IN NDOLA

By Tinkerbel Mwila

PF Copperbelt Mobilization Committee Coordinator Bowman Lusambo has pledged to financially sponsor all candidates that will be adopted to stand as councillors on the pf ticket in Ndola district.

Speaking during a meeting with Ndola district pf officials and councillors, Mr. Lusambo says he will carter for all the necessary resources that will be required for the candidates.

Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament says all those aspiring for positions are free to do so because it is their democratic right.

He has however called on aspiring candidates to respect the incumbent leaders.

Speaking earlier, Ndola District PF Chairman Benjamin Chitondo warned aspiring candidates not to use social media as a platform to fight the incumbent Members of Parliament, councillors and mayors.

PHOENIX NEWS