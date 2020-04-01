By Prudence Siabana

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned that he will start whipping bar and liquor store owners in the city who are disregarding corona-virus preventive measures put in place put by the government.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday edition of the Phoenix FM’s let the people programme, Mr. Lusambo said business owners going against the measures will be given 7 strokes each despite criticism from members of the public.

Mr. Lusambo says he will be carrying out regular inspections within the city to check on the compliance levels to measures that government has put in place to curb the spread of the corona virus and those found defying the directives risk being whipped.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko has advised employers to place employees on paid annual leave in order to effectively respond to the impact of the corona virus pandemic.

Addressing the media in Lusaka yesterday, Mrs. Simukoko said those to be placed on paid annual leave should include those with few or without any accrued leave days.

She explains that the days taken by employees with few or without any accrued leave days shall be subject to deduction once they accrue such days.

Mrs. Simukoko says the decision was arrived at following the resolutions passed during a special tripartite consultative labor council meeting consisting of government, the Zambia Federation of Employers and the Labour movement.

