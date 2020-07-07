By Leah Ngoma

The opposition UPND on the copperbelt has warned Lusaka province minister bowman lusambo that he will have himself to blame should he attempt to carry out his threats to harm upnd leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament has warned that the pf will make it impossible for the opposition upnd to mobilize on the copperbelt due to the booing president Edgar Lungu suffered at the hands of upnd supporters in Monze southern province during his 2 days visit to that region.

But Copperbelt province UPND chairman Elisha Matambo has reminded Mr Lusambo that copperbelt is not Lusaka where he raids bars and nightclubs or beat up innocent people and gets away with it.

Mr Matambo states that what copperbelt wants are jobs and opportunities for all not violence and thuggery as promoted by lusambo.

PHOENIX NEWS