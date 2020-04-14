LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo has threatened that should he find any Human Rights Commission officer at a bar, during his operations to enforce the presidential directives during the COVID-19 period, he will whip their mouths.

Lusambo, with the backing of police officers, has been raiding social places in the capital city, especially bars, and whipping those found drinking beer, ‘for breaching the presidential directive that bars must be closed during the pandemic.’

The whipping of patrons by Lusambo and the police did not sit well with the Human Rights Commission (HRC).

HRC spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya implored the relevant authorities to observe and respect human rights during the enforcement of guidelines on preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

But speaking on Hot FM’s Red-hot breakfast show yesterday, Lusambo, who is Kabushi PF member of parliament, said the Lusaka Province administration was not joking in its fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

When he was reminded that the Human Rights Commission had released a statement calling on the police and him to stop inflicting corporal punishment on citizens, Lusambo’s response was a run-of-the-mill.

“Uyo wine Human Rights ndefwaya nkamusange ku night club (I want to find that same human rights advocate at a night club), umwebe human rights advocate uyo wine ati ba Lusambo balanda ati kabiye bakakusange mu night club ulenwa na bantu (tell that same human rights advocate that Mr Lusambo says he should find you at a night club drinking with other patrons),” he said.

“Tukakulopwela kumo tukomfwe human rights nga ikafuma pakanwa (we’ll whip you as well so that we hear if at all you’ll mention human rights). Ubulwele nabukwata human rights (has a disease got anything to do with human rights?) Belaleta ukwangala apali serious business (don’t bring jokes in a serious matter). Tatulecensa ifwe iyo (we are not joking) and if they think we are joking, we invite human rights advocates to go in those night clubs, those bars and let me find them there; we are going to whip them and we’ll whip their mouths and we want them to say human rights.”

Lusambo said the government respects human rights soit could not say “let us respect human rights and tuleke abantu bafwe (we leave people to die)”.

“What is more important, to respect human rights or to protect our people?” Lusambo asked.

When show co-host, Mutale Mwanza, insisted that Muleya indicated that only the courts of law were allowed to mete out punishment on offenders, in accordance with prescribed laws, Lusambo charged that such a guidance was disgusting.

“fyamuselu ifyo alelandapo ifyo (what he is talking about is disgusting). Elo nga nacimona ci letter ico kuti naluka (if anything, if I see that letter I can vomit). Abantu balefwa ati human rights (people are dying and then you say human rights)! What those human rights advocates are supposed to be doing is to sensitise the people out there. ‘Human rights, human rights.’ What? My foot!” Lusambo said

“My people are dying ati human rights! Can you tell that guy to think twice! We are protecting the human beings here, we are not jokers, we understand human rights more than him. He is understanding human rights in the comfort of his house (while) we understand human rights in the streets because we know that this disease is stubborn. This virus is not choosing whether human rights or no human rights.”

Lusambo warned that his enforcement team should not find Muleya at a bar or a night club as he would fall victim to corporal punishment.

When he was informed that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema had posted on his Facebook page yesterday that corporal punishment was not the answer to those who defied presidential directives during the COVID-19 period, Lusambo said anyone who would politicise the pandemic was boneheaded.

“Anyone who’s going to politicise COVID-19 is very stupid. This is the time to work as a team because COVID-19 is non-political. Mr Hakainde Hichilema, this is the time to post positive posts on his Facebook, in (sic) his Twitter to encourage the people of Zambia to comply to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s measures,” said Lusambo.

“This is not the time to start talking about the courts of law, to talk about corporal punishment. That posting is misplaced. This is the time to encourage the people of Zambia to stay at home.”