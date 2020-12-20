LUSAMBO WARNS: UPND SHOULD NOT STRETCH ITS LUCK

As Lusaka Province Minister, I am concerned about the statements issued by UPND Copperbelt Chairman Mr. Elisha Matambo to the effect that the entire Copperbelt including their dogs will come and camp in Lusaka when Hakainde Hichilema is called for questioning by Police.

As head of all government programmes in the Province, I wish to sternly warm Mr Matambo & Co. that they should leave lawlessness elsewhere and not bring confusion to Lusaka.

Our capital city is a peaceful place and we won’t allow lumpens to come and disturb our good people of Lusaka.

Mr Matambo should be reminded that Zambia has sufficient laws that could be applied to deal with characters displaying open arrogance against the law. Lusaka Province also have adequate holding capacity for law breakers.

For those dogs that Mr Matambo wants to bring to Lusaka to offer support to Mr Hichilema, I need to stress that Zambia also has laws that govern animal behavior and those animals that don’t comply are taken down by public health officials.

What Mr Matambo and those instigating lawlessness need to understand is that Mr Hichilema is a simple human being who is just an ordinary citizen. He is and has never been a special citizen to warrant a complete shutdown of the city when he turns up for questioning.

The UPND in general should understand that there is nothing special about their leader. Questioning him is a due process for the Police to establish some truth. It would help if the members allowed the Police to carry out their mandate undisturbed.