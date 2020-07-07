Press statement for immediate release from Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman Elisha Matambo

7th July 2021

LUSAMBO WILL HAVE HIMSELF TO BLAME IF HIS THUGS TOUCH HH

Lusambo’s rantings over President Hakainde Hichilema are meaningless and inconsequential but he must be sternly warned that should he attempt to carry out his threats to harm our leader, he will have himself to blame. Copperbelt is not Lusaka where he raids bars and nightclubs and beat up innocent people and gets away with it.

The dynamics of Copperbelt have radically changed from the time Lusambo was a malnourished so called ‘die hard’ MMD, shortly after he had graduated from being a grave digger. He should not think he is still as popular as when he was harassing and clobbering PF supporters on the Copperbelt.

If Bowman wants to gauge the strength of UPND on the Copperbelt, let him enquire from original PF members who his President has hounded out of the Party in preference for MMD, then he will cease from living in a fool’s paradise. Lusambo’s irrational and boot leaking behaviour is a great source of embarrassment to the pride and dignity of the Lambaland and the Lamba people on the Copperbelt and elsewhere.

Lambas are a peace loving, hard working and principled people who greatly respect relationships, cultures and traditions of other ethnicities in Zambia and not the kind of behaviour Bowman and his boss have introduced in our great country.

What Copperbelt wants are jobs and opportunities for all, not violence and thuggery as promoted by Lusambo and his Party. The PF regime has destroyed the economy due to the plundering of national resources and unbridled corruption. People across the country have rejected Lungu’s leadership because of the immense suffering, intolerance to divergent views that his administration has created in Zambia.

Let the PF be advised that Copperbelt is Hakainde Hichilema’s second home and Lambaland and the entire mining region fully stands and supports him and the UPND Party and come 2021, we shall once again give him a resounding victory in both Copperbelt urban and rural respectively. Bowman Lusambo’s claim of PF popularity on the Copperbelt is a far fetched cry and is closing the stable doors after the horses have bolted.

Elisha Matambo

UPND Chairman

Copperbelt Province