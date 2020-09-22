PF secretary general Davies Mwila has nullified the appointments of the Masaiti district PF mobilisation committee made by Bowman Lusambo.

Mwila said all appointments should be made through the PF national mobilisation chairman and the party secretariat.

Lusambo, as Copperbelt PF mobilisation committee chairman appointed district mobilisation committees in Ndola, Luanshya, Kitwe and Masaiti, among other districts.

But Mwila has nullified the Masaiti district committee.

“I wish to inform you that, I have on behalf of the party nullified the appointments of the Masaiti district mobilisation committee with immediate effect. I wish also to advise you that any other future appointments should be approved by the national chairman of the mobilisation committee in consultation with secretariat,” the letter dated 17 September 2020 addressed to Lusambo reads in part.

Mwila said the national chairman of the mobilisation committee has been informed accordingly.

“By copy of this letter, the National Chairman of the mobilisation committee, Copperbelt chairman and the Masaiti district chairman are hereby informed of the decision,” he said.

But sources have revealed that the decision was reached at after Masaiti PF member of parliament Michael Katambo complained.

According to the source, Lusambo appointed Anne Chande as Masaiti district mobilisation chairperson who is also vying for the Masaiti parliamentary seat.

Chande is the current Masaiti District Council chairperson.

“The issue is that honourable Katambo complained of this decision. You know of late honourable Katambo is so close to the President, maybe because he has done well as agriculture minister in distribution of farming inputs. Now this woman (Chande) is vying for the Masaiti seat. And for ba honourable Lusambo to appoint her as mobilisation chairperson, it meant she could mobilise herself very well. So ba Katambo complained and this is the decision,” the source said.

The source however, said Lusambo means well for the party. To tell you the truth, Lusambo is a good mobiliser. In PF we just don’t like the guy because he is still carrying the tag of MMD die hard. And for an MMD to be making such appointments that have worked well, a lot feel the party is hijacked and giving the MMD more power.