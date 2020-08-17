Bowman has become very excited with political power he has not worked for and the corruptly acquired wealth.

And he is not ashamed to flaunt both his ignorance and ill-acquired wealth.

Lusambo says Dr Kaunda’s family, especially his children failed to take advantage of the 27 years of their father’s reign to enrich themselves.

Enriching themselves is the main purpose of Edgar Lungu’s leadership. But it wasn’t for Dr Kaunda.

For all his failures, weaknesses and faults, no one can accuse Dr Kaunda of corruption. He never abused public office to enrich himself or his family. Today Dr Kaunda is probably, in monetary terms, the poorest former president in Africa. But morally, he is certainly the richest. And his children are probably the most dignified.

Look at how quickly Edgar’s wealth increased after becoming President! Where did that wealth come from? Corruption! Edgar has failed to explain the source of his sudden wealth because it is not from earned sources. And this, in itself, is prima facie evidence of corruption.

Look at what wealth Edgar’s daughter Tasila has amassed in such a period! Where it did that wealth come from? Corruption, abuse of her father’s public office!

Today, from nowhere, Lusambo has more wealth than the entire Kaunda family. How? Where did it come from? Mwibala!

Anyway, that’s how corruptly acquired wealth, money, makes people behave. Shilapenya! Lusambo napena. A normal person cannot behave the way Lusambo is behaving and saying the things he is saying.

But how does this reflect on Edgar’s leadership? What is it telling about Edgar and his government?

To Dr Kaunda and his family, we can only say we are very proud of you. Don’t be disturbed by insults from corrupt little men scared of their own shadows because of their corruption, abuses.