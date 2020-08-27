LUSAMBO’S HOPES TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA IN 2026.

By stembridge

Has this once great country become a “SALAULA” state for midiocrity to prevail as an advantage for people to express foolish desires. The naming of children after the first family can not be anointment to begin to think of being president of this country, it is not as easy as the way president Lungu found himself at the summit of power, it has become common knowledge that there is no leadership in president Lungu, Zambians sympathised and they did not take time to assess any leadership abilities, Zambians must now elect a leader, apperently HH is unmatched by all causes to become the next republican president in 2021, this may sound offensive to the PF adminstration, but in reality he is the credible person to break the continued ravaging of state resources, HH is hoped to restoring our democratic rights and freedoms, control and restoring of our judicial system, reopening of private media houses, restructuring of the civil service, rebranding the cheracter of govt and build nvestor confidence, doing away with the business crooks, reducing on borrowing and building investment capacities that will create employment and generate wealth for the country, these hopes can not come from PF under president Lungu or Lusambo after 2021and beyond, well meaning citizens can not be decieved with development using unmanageable debt.

Any wild vicious thing that leaves its jungle to terrorise innocent beings must be returned to its territory or killed and burried completely, this is what Zambians must do to PF to save this once better country for all.

This country is now a loughing stock, if Zambians will always think leaders come from God ,we are all mistaken ,president Lungu did not, we have a constitution which is the supreme law of the land, it is not part of the bible, these are earthly regulations which guide what is right to do from not , president Lungu is ineligible to contest the 2021 general election bcause he has ‘HELD ‘office twice and sworn in twice, there is no Compromise to this fact, we have heard ministers threatening citizens with the new security equipment which have been procured by the PF govt, there are two possibility intentions to use them against the people, if they choose to demonstrate against the bid for the third term.

The other side of view is the dispute, if the coming Election is going to be fraudulent as the previous one where judge ESAU CHULU was seen mentioning wrong figures ad none existing constituency like CHITULIKA, the hiring of a foreign national in the name of CHAVULA .

The Zambian delegation which went to observe elections in Malawi were pelted and percieved to be riggers, the security wings and indeed the police have a constitutional obligation to defend the ligitimate powers people have to elect their own desirable leader to govern this country, any intentions to use this force aggression against the people is dictatorship, these instituitions are meant to serve the nation and not to defend the ineligibility of president Lungu and indeed any hopes to impose himself on this country, time has manifested that he is not the right person to have governed this country, and the consiquencies are reavealed under the pathetic circumstances he has brought affecting the majority of our good meaning citizens, children, the old the young and many familis of today in zambia.

Being president of this country should not be eased like taking a cup of Ordnary water because of people positioned to impose leaders on this country, this is the justice we must fight for and that is why weapons have been bought for, we are being threatened but we shall not fear to break this empire. God hear us

I CRY ZAMBIA MY BELOVED COUNTRY