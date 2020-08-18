LUSAMBO’S REMERKS ON THE KAUDAS TRULY UNAFRICAN.



Honerable Bowman Lusambo’s recent remarks that Dr. Kaunda’s family, especially children failed to take advantage of his 27 year reign to enrich themselves is truly unafrican and unethical because Dr. Kaunda really worked hard in order to inculcate the spirit of oneness and unity in our beloved country. Honerable Lusambo’s speech really leaves a lot to be desired because Dr. Kaunda with all other freedom fighters sacrificed their lives by fighting and breaking the colonial oppression that shacked the people of Zambia at that time. Therefore Honerable Lusambo’s negative and destructive confrontations on Dr. Kaunda’s family is truly unafrican and unethical because Dr. Kaunda’s selfless style of leadership of working among people, with the people, for the people, compliments John Samuel Mbiti’s philosophy of “I am because we are, and since we are, therefore I am.” And so Honerable Lusambo’s recent speech on Dr. Kaunda’s family leaves an ethical quagmire.

BY: KATONGO SILUMESI,

CHINGOLA YOUTH.