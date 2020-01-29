THE WHITE CLOUD HAS TURNED DARK… Ngoma yatuvika…Musongo wa Ndungu has joined his ancestors

It’s with a heavy heart that we announce to you the passing on of his royal Highness Senior Chief ndungu Songe Ngundu the 8th of the great Luvale people and custodian of the Likumbi Lya Mize traditional ceremony.

Ngambela Patrick Fumbela has confirmed this development on ZNBC this morning that his royal Highness died on the 27th January 2020 in Ndola.

We urge all the vaka Chinyama wherever you are to remain calm, strong and United as we mourn.

All the royal funeral proceedings will be communicated.

VAKA CHINYAMA MOURNS!