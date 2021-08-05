LUWINGU SAYS YES TO HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Abena Luwingu abati FAKA PRESSURE Bally pantu Luwingu Lwansanse watumpa lwamocha!

We just drove through Luwingu in Northern Province, and people want change like yesterday. Those dreaming of stopping this Change should appreciate the fact that they CAN’T stand in the way of a decided population.

This is not about Hakainde Hichilema, who a corrupt few may take for an “enemy”. It’s about setting our Country on the right trajectory, embodied with mass development, jobs, business opportunities, quality education and health care services, respected and professional civil service, food on the plates and an improved Agriculture sector.

Fellow Zambians, next week, Thursday, wake up early in the morning and go and vote for Change, and after voting monitor any suspicious incidents related to malpractices, and in accordance with the law, deal with such people that want you to continue being abused and attacked by PF thugs in your homes, markets and bus stations and even your places of work.

Ala uno umuku, uwafitala akaimwena! 2021 nayipusanako bane!

Vote for Change!

HH aka Bally
#Time4Change
#Vote4Change
#FakaPressure230587717_387164819490763_5128879119439586904_n

