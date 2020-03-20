Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC) would like to encourage its esteemed customers and the general public to use electronic payment (e-payment) platforms to pay for their water bills in a bid to complement government efforts of mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

LWSC further advises customers to minimize walking into customer service centers dotted around the City. Customers are instead advised to call the customer service centers for any queries or complaints and utilize e-payment. We have the following e-payment platforms available: ZANACO, Stanchart, FNB, Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money, and ZAMTEL Kwacha.

LWSC recognizes that basic water and sanitation services are important to overall health. Please ensure that you follow the advice of health experts and keep your family members healthy with sanitation behaviors, like washing your hands, which is key to stopping the spread of the virus.

We take this opportunity to assure our esteemed customers that LWSC will take all measures possible to protect the public and our staff members from any exposure to the virus that would arise from interaction with our services.

Contact LWSC on: +260211251571, +260975618618, toll free line (5957) Zamtel only or email: [email protected]

Issued by;

Nshamba M. Muzungu

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER