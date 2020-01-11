Maamba Collieries Limited has resumed its full capacity operations and is supplying the full 300 megawatts to ZESCO.

Maamba is coal-fired power plant in Zambia is the country’s largest independent power producer.

This is according to a statement quoting Maamba Collieries Chief Executive Officer Rear Admiral Venkat Shankar.

He says Maamba is now supplying almost 25 percent of the nation’s power, based on the estimated 1,080 MW of power currently being distributed in Zambia.

And Mr Shankar says the recent tariff revision augurs well for the energy industry in Zambia as it will enable ZESCO to make timely payments to its power suppliers like Maamba Collieries, which would ensure proactive maintenance of the power plant and improve availability of power.

He says the present shortage of rainfall in the country has reduced the power generation capacity from ZESCO hydro plants drastically, energy producers like Maamba Collieries, which are not dependent on rainfall, play a key role in managing the energy deficit using resources available in Zambia without recourse to imports.