By Tasha Mwansa

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs minister Lawrence Sichalwe says former General Education Minister David Mabumba is still going through a tough time and that he needs the support of everyone.

Commenting on Mabumba’s pornographic videos which went viral last week leading to his firing, Sichalwe who at one time was in a similar situation said Mabumba needs the support of everyone.

“I know how it feels to be in his situation. But this is not the time to mock him. He needs our support,” said Sichalwe.

“Such things happen and if you are not strong you can commit suicide. And in addition to that he has lost his job. It’s not easy.”