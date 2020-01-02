Minister of General Education David Mabumba has admitted that marking of Grade 12 papers has still not commenced.

This is a very strange occurrence that has never happened before, under normal circumstances Grade 12 papers are always marked in December.

However Mabumba is lying to the people of Zambia that the reason why the papers have not been marked is because of ‘priorities’.

He says the marking of Grade 12 papers was not a priority.

So if marking of Grade 12 papers is not a priority then what is a priority Hon Mabumba?

Tell the Zambian people the truth, the truth of the matter is that the exams have not been marked because the Ministry of Finance has not released funds to the Examinations Council of Zambia to facilitate for the marking exercise to commence.

Even the NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa confirmed this in an interview that the reason why marking of Grade 12 exams has not commenced is due to lack of funding.

As at end of October 2019, markers had not been paid their allowances for the 2017 and 2018 exams.

And this time around the markers are not willing to offer their services until they are paid to avoid what happened to them in the last two exam cycles.

Moreover, the Examinations Council of Zambia has announced a deadline of 30th January for registration of candidates for the 2020 exams, that’s only 28 days from now.

How are repeating candidates who fail the 2019 exams going to register to rewrite when their exams have not been marked?

Will all the papers be marked and exam results processed within the next 3 weeks?

Aren’t you compromising on the quality of the marking by forcing the completion of the exercise in a period of only 3 weeks?