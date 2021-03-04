WhatsAppFacebookTwitter

POLICE have clarified that the pornographic video which emerged last year showing former minister of education David Mabumba was done without his knowledge.

Reacting to concerns by journalists on why police arrested a couple of Lusaka leaving other notable figure such as Mr Mabumba and others, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said investigations revealed that it was not Mr Mabumba who recorded it.

She said the video was done without Mr Mabumba knowing and was later circulated after a failed attempt to extort money from him.

“I think I gave a clear explanation about Mr Mabumba’s issue , unless it was difficult to understand. Go and read the law.The first question is, who produced Mr Mabumba’s video? When it was recorded, was he aware, second question is, who circulated it? Police investigations revealed that it was not honourable Mabumba who recorded it. It was done without him knowing and was later circulated after a failed attempt to extort money from him.

She however said police are still looking for a person who produced and circulated the video.

“I won’t give any further explanation because if you do not understand what the law says and if you have already taken a stance, you may not understand. So in short in honourable Mabumba’s case, we are looking for a person who produced and circulated. How does this become selective application of the law,” she questioned.