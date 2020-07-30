Speaking from experience

MABUMBA’S ISSUES ARE PERSONAL…sorry I can’t comment, says Lawrence Sichalwe

y Patson Chilemba

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs minister Lawrence Sichalwe says he will not comment on the pornographic videos involving General Education minister David Mabumba.



Speaking with Daily Revelation on the pornographic videos and pictures showing Mabumba fondling with his manhood while in live video calls, Sichalwe refused to be drawn into discussing the “personal issues” involving his cabinet colleague.



Sichalwe has found himself previously circulating pornographic material, which the police said they would investigate but have failed to do anything about the matter. They have also promised to investigate the matter involving Mabumba.

“No I can’t comment on those personal issues, I am sorry,” said Sichalwe when asked to comment