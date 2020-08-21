Muzo AKA Alphonso and his relationship with his former label Alpha Entertainments has been the topic of discussion on social media lately. This came after the Kasama Swag rapper featured on “Getting Candid with Hellen” for an Interview in which the rapper addressed a lot of issues.

One issue in particular which caught the attention of many of his followers was the allegedly failure by his then label Alpha Entertainments to release his debut album. According to Muzo AKA Alphonso the label failed to release his album and this became part of the reasons he refused to renew his contract when it came to an end in 2015.

According to records verified by our desk, Muzo AKA Alphonso did actually have an album called “Ntekwa Nemitundu Shibili” ready for release that year and it was executive produced by “Dice”. However, in a statement issued by Alpha Entertainments, the record label claims the album was actually released and copies were given to Muzo AKA Alphonso copies. The press release further states there is documentation to support that contrary to social Media Speculations and Muzo’s claims. This technically means the label didn’t release it for public distribution and sale but instead left it to Muzo AKA Alphonso especially after he refused to renew his contract.

In what can only be termed as twist of events, a new audio recording has since surfaced online of Macky 2 declining to release Muzo AKA Alphonso’s album to the market. The recording is part of an Interview the Label head had with Dj Showstar in 2015. In the Interview, Macky 2 cited Zambia wasn’t ready to buy the type of Music Muzo AKA Alphonso was doing and he would rather put it out on Indimba.com for ‘free downloads’.

Nonetheless, Alpha Entertainments actually released Chef 187‘s “Heart of A Lion” album the same year (2015).