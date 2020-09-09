Macky 2 & other celebs under quarantine after Lusaka July

Macky 2,Tasila Lungu,Yo Maps, Abel Chungu, Stella Sata, and other Zambian celebrities are under quarantine after they came in close contact with Hot Fm OAP Mutale Mwanza & Pzee who tested positive to Covid 19 and they are already in Quarantine.

Mutale Mwanza and Pzee both radio hosts on the popular hot FM breakfast show attended the Lusaka July last Saturday. Both have since tested positive for COVID 19.

At the event, Mutale Mwanza and Peter Zulu (Pzee) were interacting with many Zambian celebs who have all been placed on quarantine.

We wish Mutale & Pzee a quick recovery.

CONTACT TRACING